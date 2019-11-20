Confira a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2020

A lista de indicados ao Grammy, a maior premiação da indústria musical norte-americana, foram revelados na manhã desta quarta-feira, 20.
Este ano com uma novidade, os três maiores indicados são três rostos novos para a música e estão entre as revelações de 2019. São eles: Lizzo (Truth Hurts) com oito indicações, Billie Eilish (Bad Guy) e Lil Nas X (Old Town Road) com seis cada um.
A 62ª edição da premiação acontece no dia 26 de janeiro comandada pela cantora Alicia Keys. Confira os indicados nas principais categorias do Grammy 2020:
Música do Ano
Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga
Bad Guy, Billie Eili
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
Hard Place, H.E.R
Lover, Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Álbum do Ano
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Gravação do Ano
Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
Artista Revelação
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Rosalía
Lil Nas X
Black Pumas
Maggie Rogers
Tank and Da Bangas
Yola
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
Spirit, Beyoncé
bad guy, Billie Eilish
7 rings, Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo
Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker, Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Melhor Clipe do Ano
We’ve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane, FKA twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He’s Gone, Tove Lo
Melhor Música de Rock
Fear Inoculum – (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try – (The 1975)
Harmony Hall – (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats – (Brittany Howard)
This Land – (Gary Clark Jr.)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Melhor Música R&B
Could’ve Been, H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller
Look At Me Now, Emily King
No Guidance, Chris Brown Ft. Drake
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Say So, Pj Morton Ft. Jojo
Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez
Melhor Álbum Latino
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Melhor performance de orquestra
– Buckner: Symphony nº9, Manfred Honeck (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
– Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
– Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
– Transatlantic, Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
– Wienberg: Symphonies n. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Melhor Gravação de Ópera
– Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
– Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
– Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
– Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
– Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczala, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)